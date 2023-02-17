The Macedonian player works hard to get back in shape and recover his physical condition. In the meantime, the renewal is on standby

Udinese continue to work on the Bruseschi fields in view of the next matches. The desire for revenge is very great and consequently Saturday night’s match promises to be a match that cannot be missed for any reason in the world. In the meantime, however, the management also has to deal with off-pitch matters and right now there is a player who is not at his best and certainly needs to do much more to be able to guarantee his renewal for next season. The protagonist of the article is the black and white bomber jacket Ilya Nestorovsky who is going through a complicated moment also due to an injury. Here are the latest on the issue concerning its possible renewal.

At the moment there are no steps forward, also because the company managed by the Pozzos has the upper hand. The player has signed an agreement which provides for a possible extension of one year only against the will of the club. Consequently, these months will be fundamental for Ilja who, if he wants to stay in Udine, will have to give everything and point out his qualities even when he comes off the bench. Permanence, as previously mentioned, is not guaranteed but not only at the behest of the club but also of the player.

Possible leads — At the moment the player has willingly accepted the bench, mainly because he had to recover from a serious injury that left him in the pits for some time last season. Now, however, he may want to play his cards elsewhere and perhaps with a starting shirt on his shoulders. What concerns Ilja remains a constantly evolving situation to which it is difficult to give an answer, only time will tell us better. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss the latest market ideas from director Pierpaolo Marino. Found the new Beto

