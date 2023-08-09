“Futsal Morocco” defeats Romania again

Hespress Sport Photo: Royal Moroccan Football Federation Hespress – W.M.Wednesday 9 August 2023 – 23:20

The Moroccan national football team indoors defeated its Romanian counterpart 6-1, in the friendly match that brought them together today, Wednesday, at the Mohammed VI Football Complex.

The goals of “Futsal Morocco” in this confrontation were scored by Idriss Al-Rayes Al-Fani, Mohamed Kamal, Othman Boumzu, Youssef Jawad and Anas Dahani.

Last Monday, the Moroccan national futsal team defeated its Romanian counterpart, 7-2, in the first friendly match that brought them together.

