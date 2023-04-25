Home » Futures latest quotation 4/25 futures exchange night market
4/25 (Tuesday) List of closing prices of major futures during the after-hours period: (for reference only)

1. During the after-hours period, Taiwan Index Futures 043 rose 4 points at 18:07 today (compared with the opening reference price), reaching 15,393 points.

2. During the after-hours period, Xiaotai Index Futures 043 rose 4 points at 18:07 today (compared with the opening reference price), reaching 15,393 points.

3. During the after-hours period, the electronic period 043 rose or fell by 0 points at 18:01 today (compared with the opening reference price), and it was 715.45 points.

4. During the after-hours period, the small electronic period 043 rose 0.05 points to 715.5 points at 18:04 today (compared with the opening reference price).

5. Semiconductor 30 futures 043 in the after-hours period rose 6 points to 3,882 points at 16:34 today (compared with the opening reference price).

6. During the after-hours period, the US Dow futures 063 fell 66 points at 18:07 today (compared with the opening reference price), reaching 33,813 points.

7. During the after-hours period, the US Nasdaq 100 futures 063 rose 7 points at 18:02 today (compared with the opening reference price), reaching 13,013 points.

Source: Taiwan Futures Exchange

The post The latest quotation of futures on 4/25 futures exchange night market appeared first on Business Times.

