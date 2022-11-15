Listen to the audio version of the article

Debut at G20 of Bali scheduled for Tuesday 15 and Wednesday 16 November for Giorgia Meloni. the Italian premier who landed in Indonesia on Monday 14 November: after the first international outing in Brussels to meet the European leaders and the Cop27 of Sharm el-Sheikh, the mission to Indonesia will once again be an opportunity for the Italian premier to “introduce herself” to world leaders with whom she has not yet had, in the three weeks since the center-right government has been in office, the opportunity of a live exchange.

Bilateral Tuesday with Biden

The most anticipated bilateral a Bali will be the one with the American president Joe Biden: Ukraine and relations with China, the White House said, will be at the center of the first conversation between the two. For Meloni it will be an opportunity to directly confirm to the US president that the Italian posture in international politics has not changed and remains firmly on the Euro-Atlantic axis. The premier will see Biden on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the summit, and subsequently she is also expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping (and it will be to be seen whether Meloni’s position on Taiwan will be confirmed) and the Indian Narendra Modi.

No official face to face with Macron

On the other hand, an official face-to-face with Emmanuel Macron would not be scheduled after days of tension on migrants: it was not in the plans and the agenda has not changed at the moment, they explain from Palazzo Chigi, recalling that with the French president there are already were two opportunities for exchange, in Rome and Sharm el-Sheikh.

It is not excluded, however, that the two may find themselves a few minutes face to face on the sidelines of the G20 proceedings. For Meloni, two speeches are planned at the official tables: at the opening session of the summit, dedicated to “food, energy, security”, and in the session on the fight against pandemic and global diseases.

Yellen-Giorgetti meeting

On the subject of the pandemic, however, the US Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen, said that the G20 will announce a fund to help countries prepare for future health emergencies. Yellen will meet his counterparts from Italy and France, Giancarlo Giorgetti and Bruno Le Maire in Bali; on the table the question of the energy crisis, one of the issues that the government intends to address in the budget law.