Gaining language with your own German rap song Spa News Bochum – News Bochum Politics Current news on the Internet

The school year is coming to an end and the students are looking forward to the summer holidays. Very few people think about learning. Holiday fun and learning don’t have to be mutually exclusive – on the contrary. The Studienkreis wants to prove this with a very special virtual German lesson. For this purpose, the tutoring institute has produced six videos with the well-known rapper, music producer and educator Danny Fresh. In it he explains to young people how they can write and perform their first rap song in just a few steps. The videos can be viewed free of charge at studienkreis.de/deutsch-beste-fach (https://www.studienkreis.de/aktionen/deutsch-beste-fach/). There you can discover even more instructive things about the subject German.

How do I find a topic for my rap song and how do I even start? How do I get my first rhyme, how do I structure my song and finally how do I rap my lyrics? Danny Fresh gives the right answers to all these questions. At the same time, the young people learn a lot that they can later benefit from in German lessons: for example, how to build up an interesting story and tell what a unison is, what distinguishes rhymes from half-rhymes and what is meant by “diphthong” (a Diphthong is a double sound in a syllable (e.g. au, ei, eu).

“German is one of the most frequently requested tutoring subjects,” says Thomas Momotow from the Studienkreis. “With campaigns like these, we want to convey the joy of the subject and the German language to schoolchildren. We are very pleased that we were able to win Danny Fresh for our project, because he is pursuing the same goal with his workshops in schools and youth centers. ”

Holiday courses to close learning gaps

In addition to German, mathematics and English are the most popular tutoring subjects. Lessons missed due to teacher shortages and the consequences of homeschooling during lockdowns are just some of the causes of large learning gaps for many students. The Studienkreis now offers them inexpensive summer holiday courses in many of its branches. Ten tutoring hours are available there as five double hours for a total of 36 euros. “Of course, the holidays are first and foremost for relaxation,” explains Thomas Momotow. “That’s why the students only learn with us during part of the summer holidays and then only for a few hours a day. Those who use this time well to catch up on missed material, close gaps and repeat difficult content will find it easy to start new things school year easier.”

