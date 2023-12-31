Gajan’s non-deployment is criticized by those who do not understand it. Lašák and Pleva evaluate the 2:10 loss to the USA

Slovak hockey players lost to the USA 2:10 in their fourth match at the U20 World Cup in Gothenburg.

Denník N asked two experts five questions, Ján Lašák and Ján Pleva answered.

Questions:

What do you think about the coaching challenge that Ivan Feneš unsuccessfully took in the first period, causing his team to weaken? What were the Americans better than the opponents we have defeated so far? How do you evaluate the deployment of goalkeeper Samuel Urban instead of Adam Gajan, who was not even on the substitutes’ bench? Didn’t that send a signal that we don’t really care about winning the group? We don’t know the quarterfinal opponent yet, but it looks like the Finns are likely. They have a weaker team than usual, but we lost to them 1:5 in the warm-up. How do you rate our chances against them? And can a big loss against the USA also affect our chances? Who was the best player in Slovakia?

1. What do you think about the coaching challenge that Ivan Feneš unsuccessfully took in the first period, causing his team to weaken?

Ján Pleva

former extra-league forward, now coach of men and juniors in Dolný Kubín, who coached Šimon Nemec in his youth and still helps him with summer training

It’s always 50 to 50. The coach saw it that way, so he decided to challenge. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. However, this did not decide the result.

Ján Lašák

former national team goalkeeper, world champion from 2002 and bronze medalist from the 1999 U20 WC

I can approximate this because I am in charge of a coaching challenge in the Slovak national team during the Adult World Championships. I sit upstairs with the video, make edits and send them to the coaches on the shift. We get a lot done in a few seconds and people may not know that

