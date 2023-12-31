These are today’s shorts, Sunday, December 31, 2023 | Alberto Otárola | PPK | William Bermejo | guido bellido | POLICY

Prime Minister Alberto Otárola has been seen sporting an unfriendly face over the weekend, despite the festive season. It seems that not even the end-of-year festivities have changed his mood. When asked about the polls that turned their backs on both him and President Dina Boluarte, the premier referred to these studies in a cavalier manner. “The polls that said whoever won was not going to win? But hey, don’t worry, let them continue doing surveys; we do not have any problem. What I want to say is that we are prepared to face next year with great strength,” said the generous minister who benefited his friends with contracts. It’s clear that the 76% disapproval rating with which the year ended and his presence on the list of the most negative characters of 2023, according to Ipsos, made him sick. No way, to work better.

Ignoring the statements of former Minister of Education Patricia Correa, who declared that President Dina Boluarte justified the actions of the forces of order to repress social protests, further demonstrated Otárola’s grumpiness. “Mrs. Correa has not spoken once in the Council of Ministers,” he responded, annoyed, and added that what matters “is what the competent authorities say and not the gossip of some ministers…” It’s evident that sparks are flying, and it raises questions about the unity within the cabinet.

Congressmen Guillermo Bermejo and Guido Bellido, the unconditional supporters of the coup leader Pedro Castillo, are facing an uphill battle as the Supreme Court will evaluate whether or not to annul the resolution that ordered the lifting of the secrecy of their communications. They are being investigated for alleged obstruction of the investigation for the crime of terrorism against the State. The outcome of the court’s decision remains to be seen.

Former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s controversial decision to travel to the United States for medical exams and evaluations due to a failure in his aortic valve prosthesis has been rejected by the Third National Criminal Appeals Chamber. The rejection of his request has sparked criticism, especially at a time when justice seems to be inconsistent in granting requests from individuals with long investigations.

