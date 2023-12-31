Home » fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more
World

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Displaced Gazans in Rafah face dire conditions

Displaced Palestinians inside Gaza are struggling with overcrowding, sky-high food prices, hungry children, and poor sanitary conditions, according to a report by CNN. Tens of thousands of people have fled to Rafah in the south of Gaza, exacerbating an already densely populated area.

Abu Misbah, a 51-year-old construction worker supporting a family of 10, described the difficulty of managing the situation by begging for help. He mentioned that vegetables and fruits are unaffordable, and his children have asked for oranges which he cannot afford.

Umm Omar, aged 50, is also displaced in Rafah and is currently living in a tent. She described the dire living conditions, including the high cost of food and the difficulty in finding medicines.

The situation has become so desperate that large groups of civilians are reportedly surrounding aid trucks in a desperate fight for help. The United Nations has warned that the humanitarian situation in southern Gaza is deteriorating, with the volume of aid coming into the enclave being woefully inadequate.

