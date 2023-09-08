Xi Jinping Commends Gala Village’s Progress in Party Building and Income Growth

August 5, 2021

Nyingchi, Tibet – Gala Village, located in the picturesque Nyingchi Town, Bayi District, Nyingchi City, has become a thriving scene with flourishing vegetation on the banks of the Yarlung Zangbo River. Renowned for its wild peach blossoms that bloom in spring, the village recently garnered the attention of General Secretary Xi Jinping during his visit to the region.

On July 21, 2021, Xi Jinping arrived in Gala Village to understand its role in party building and its efforts to increase income and improve grassroots governance. During his visit, he listened to the introduction of the village’s initiatives, including clinics and development projects. Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet was part of the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of the region, and he took the opportunity to meet with cadres and locals from various ethnic groups.

Two years have passed since Xi Jinping’s inspection, and Gala Village has made significant progress in realizing his earnest expectations. Villager Dawa Jiancan, who had the honor of hosting the General Secretary in his house, has witnessed remarkable changes in his life. Dawa Jiancan is now a member of the village’s transportation team, busy pulling goods and sports cars to increase his income. His family now resides in a beautiful and comfortable Tibetan-style dwelling, adorned with new furniture and complete appliances.

The village’s commitment to preserving local resources has yielded fruitful results. Lush fruit trees adorn the yards of Gala Village, with red plums hanging on the branches, ready to be savored. Visitors are always greeted with a warm smile by Dolma, Dawa Jiancan’s mother, who takes pride in offering pesticide-free and healthy produce. Dawa Jiancan expressed his joy in sharing his family’s achievements, which include his daughter’s enrollment in high school and his son’s pursuit of his dream to join the football team at Lhasa Sports School.

Gala Village has also leveraged its natural beauty to boost its collective economy. Known as the “Peach Blossom Village,” it attracts a significant number of tourists during spring when the peach trees are in full bloom. By capitalizing on tourism and diversifying their offerings, the village has managed to increase its collective income substantially. The Peach Blossom Festival, which includes ticket sales and homestays, contributed nearly 4 million yuan this year, accounting for 50% of the village’s collective economy.

Village Party branch secretary Bianba emphasized the importance of unity and continuous improvement. In the past two years, Gala Village has undertaken numerous projects to upgrade its infrastructure, including the construction of the Peach Garden Scenic Spot. The village now boasts over 20 farmhouses, providing visitors with not only breathtaking scenery but also local delicacies and unique cultural experiences.

With the ongoing construction of major projects such as the Sichuan-Tibet Railway, Gala Village sees significant opportunities for growth. The village established a transport team comprising farmers and herders, which has achieved an income of over 15 million yuan this year alone. Additionally, the village raised funds to build a sightseeing and picking garden that covers more than 100 mu and generates an average annual income of 700,000 yuan.

Gala Village’s efforts have paid off, with a total economic income of 12.06 million yuan last year and a per capita disposable income of 35,900 yuan. In the first half of this year, the village’s collective economic income exceeded 7 million yuan, further fueling the anticipation for end-of-year dividends.

The success of Gala Village serves as an inspiration for other communities striving to improve their standards of living. As Xi Jinping aptly remarked during his visit, many places lack the abundant resources and opportunities available to Gala Village. By aligning their efforts with party building and local initiatives, communities across the country can emulate the progress seen in Gala Village and create a better future for all.