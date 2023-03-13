Home News Galeria Karstadt-Kaufhof closes 52 department stores – Leipzig affected
Galeria Karstadt-Kaufhof closes 52 department stores – Leipzig affected

Galeria Karstadt-Kaufhof closes 52 department stores – Leipzig affected

Leipzig’s head of economic affairs, Clemens Schülke, called the closure disappointing. The task at hand is to redesign the city center. The historic Karstadt department store had already closed around four years ago. There is currently some vacancy in shopping centers. The Leipzig Left Party Member of Parliament and City Councilor Sören Pellmann called on Mayor Burkhard Jung and the state government to act. The last word should not yet have been said about the closure plans.

Breathe a sigh of relief in Dresden, Chemnitz, Erfurt and Magdeburg

The department stores in Dresden, Chemnitz, Erfurt and Magdeburg are therefore not affected. These branches are to be modernized over the next three years. Galeria explained that there is a viable economic perspective for them.

Chemnitz Mayor Ralph Burghart welcomed the receipt of the branch in his city. This could be “seen as a success of the efforts for the Chemnitz location”.

Burghart explained that a multifunctional approach that goes beyond the pure shopping experience and appeals to a large number of different target groups is certainly needed for a successful future.

