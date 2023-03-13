Eggs correspond to one of the “key” elements of human nutrition since before the domestication of birds, since since prehistoric times humans have resorted to this form of nutrition, first occasionally and then regulated already in very ancient times. Eggs are actually widespread in all food cultures, and even if we are naturally predisposed to think of chicken eggs as the main source, in reality other forms also have more or less the same nutritional capacity.

Beware of eating eggs of this type: here are which ones to avoid

But how to understand when it is not appropriate to eat them? Like any object that can be purchased in supermarkets or other food stores, the regulation of food in Italy makes the expiration date mandatory, which is almost always placed directly on the package or on the shell.

The date on which the eggs were laid must be present, while the expiry date is not mandatory, as much depends on the temperature conditions and the type of storage.

In principle, an egg can be consumed in all its forms within 21 days of laying or as advised by the health authorities, preferably within 28 days of laying. To understand the freshness of an egg, the cold water test is sufficient.

If an egg remains at the bottom, it means that it is fresh, if it remains halfway through it may be edible but it is better to cook it properly, if it floats it means that it is rotten, this because over time the permeability of the shell changes and when the egg is no longer edible.

Depending on the country, washing eggs is more or less recommended, in principle it is better to avoid washing the shell than the main protection against diseases such as salmonellosis which can also be fatal.