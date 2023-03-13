The protagonist of “Alchemy School RPG with the background of Alchemy School” learns and masters countermeasures, so he enters the academy and accumulates experience in research, study, and love. This is an adventure story in which an alchemist grows and paves the way through encounters and experiences.

about this game

◆Story Outline

Once the founder of alchemy, he led people from a dying world to a new land.

As the guardians of the man-made “Creation Gods”, people live a peaceful life in a harmonious and fertile land.

However, after a long period of time, the dead matter “dust” began to devour Xintiandi–Arks Continent.

The crazy Chuangshen turned into “God of Misfortune” and devoured the earth, while the monster “Grey Demon” born from dust attacked the living people with their teeth and mouths.

Like eating insects, like burnt paper, the era when the earth was eroded by dust──.

However, people are by no means helpless.

The alchemists who inherited the miracle of the founder gathered in the highest institution of wisdom–Cagliostro Academy.

And here is a person, a young alchemist who knocked on the door of the academy with great ambition and longing.

◆Advertising slogans, etc.

“Let’s unravel the fog of the truth with your companions──!”

“I want to protect this beautiful and harmonious world──”

“Assemble! Apprentice of Wisdom and Harmony! Alchemy Academy RPG”

“Defeat the fate of death! Alchemist──!”

◆Game points

“Alchemy Academy RPG” on the stage of alchemy school

The natural disaster “Dust World Erosion” that destroyed the world.

The protagonist enrolls in Cagliostro Magic Academy in order to learn how to fight against research. In this school where many alchemists gather, they accumulate various experiences such as research, study, and love.

This is an adventure story of an alchemist who accumulates encounters and experiences to grow and open up a path.

The Guardian of the World “Great God” and the Threatening Dust

The world is managed by many artificial gods called “creation gods”, but the “dust” that calls for destruction not only turns everything into dust, but also pollutes the gods, turning them into “gods of disaster”.

The alchemists were forced to deal with the “God of Misfortune” who turned into a disaster guide.

Sign a contract with the great “Siyuan” and save the world!

Signing a formal contract with Siwon, the peak of the creators of the five attributes, requires sexual negotiation… In other words, sex is required.

Overcome the harsh ordeal of creating gods, sign a contract with them to have sex, and get the “primitive elements” to save the world!

Equip and become stronger. Proof of God’s Contract “Crest”

Sign a contract with “Chuangshen” to obtain “Crest”, the crystallization of the power of Chuangshen.

“Crest” is equipped on the personal weapon called Cangia, which can protect the alchemist with various skills.

Take adventures across the continent of Arks, build a relationship of trust with various “creation gods”, and strengthen your companions.

“The Philosopher’s Stone” and the filth of dust determine fate

The protagonist can convert dust into energy through the Philosopher’s Stone that lives in his body.

However, the more that power is used, the more pollutants called filth accumulate in the body. If the filth is ignored, it will eventually become a catastrophe that changes the fate of the protagonist.

Fortunately, having sex with the heroine can remove the filth, but the filth discharged not only gives great vitality to the other party, but also has the side of enhancing desire and dependence.

Is it to properly restrain oneself and walk the right path with the heroine? Or indulge in sexual desire with filth and fall into evil ways…

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2328240/The_Alchemist_of_Ars_Magna/