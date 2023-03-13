The reform was announced by the president of the League, Lorenzo Casini, after the assembly of the companies. The model will be the Spanish one with the two finalists of the Italian Cup and the first two classified in Serie A. It starts from 2023-24: the first two editions will be in Arabia, then…

Change (at least for a year) the formula of the Italian Super Cup: no longer the final between the winner of the championship and the Italian Cup as happened so far. On the Spanish model, our Super Cup will also be assigned at the end of a Final Four which will see the first two classified in the championship and the two finalists of the Italian Cup at the start. When? In January 2024. This was announced at the end of the company meeting held in via Rosellini by the president of the League, Lorenzo Casini. It will be possible to return to the formula with only the final from 2024-25, based on the commitments that will exist with the new international calendar.

CONTRACT WITH ARABIA — In addition to the change of format, there was the signing of the agreement with Saudi Arabia which will host the Italian Super Cup for the next 2 years, then there will be 2 separate editions and another 2 in Arabia. CEO De Siervo explained: “We have decided to accept Arabia’s offer to host four editions of the Super Cup in six years. The next competition will already have four teams and the format also includes a friendly always at abroad (it will be played by one of the two losing semi-finalists against a local team, ed.). The choice of format can be called into question on the basis of commitments (already for 2024-25, ed.). Next season, the Super cup with 4 teams it will bring in 23 million, while with just one friendly match the figure will drop to 12 million». See also Milan-Inter: Sportweek talks about the cup derbies

WHO PARTICIPATES — In 2023-24 already certain of the place in the Final Four is Napoli, which has the Scudetto in hand, then there will be the second in the league and its semi-finalists in the Italian Cup or one between Inter and Juventus and one between Fiorentina and Cremonese. If Inter finish second in Serie A and also in the Coppa Italia final, the quartet of participants in the Coppa Italia Final Four will be completed by the third in the Serie A standings. Coppa Italia, the Final Four will be played by the third and fourth in Serie A.

March 13, 2023 (change March 13, 2023 | 19:14)

