Wednesday the challenge in Riyadh in a match that is worth the Italian Super Cup: for the two forwards (champions in the last two World Cups) it is an opportunity to find themselves against each other exactly one month after the final in Doha. From the matches played in their career to the goals scored up to the number of children, the two center forwards compared

Look at the cases of life: on December 18 Olivier Giroud and Lautaro Martinez humiliated each other (so to speak, because they did not cross each other on the pitch) in the final of the World Cup, and exactly one month later, next Wednesday, they find themselves in front of Riyadh in the Italian Super Cup which sees AC Milan scudetto and Inter winners of the Italian Cup. From Qatar to Saudi Arabia, the tour of the football world of the French and Argentine continues in the hope that this time, compared to the other, they know how to be protagonists. The numbers you find below justify the expectations: although very different in terms of physical and technical characteristics (compared to Giroud, Lautaro is more of a “10” with movements and an eye for goal from a “9”) the two centre-forwards share the same ability to sniff the door like a shark the smell of blood.

