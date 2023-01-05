Another two abundant months of night closure for the San Vito and Brenta tunnels where Anas is planning the umpteenth excerpt of upgrading works on the two tunnels on the state road 50 which connects Feltrino to Valsugana. Between the pavement works and the optimization of the lighting and ventilation systems, the two tunnels will once again be subject to night-time construction sites, a circumstance which limits, in part, the inconvenience to motorists, without eliminating them entirely.

The yard will be operational from Monday 9 January until mid-March. Thus, the ordinance of Anas is also proposed again which provides for a series of detours for traffic and further prohibitions of Veneto Strade which issued the ordinance which establishes the ban on transit on the Primolano stairs in the Fastro – Primolano direction, for all vehicles over 3.5 tons, for caravans and motor homes.

Prohibition, apparently disregarded on the previous occasion, so much so that the mayor of Arsiè, Luca Strappazzon had received complaints from residents of Fastro about the problems caused by the transit of trucks on roads unsuitable for that type of vehicles. “I have already asked the police to carry out checks to dissuade truck drivers from using the Stairs of Primolano to get around the blockage caused by the closure of the two tunnels”.

In the event of snowfall, the transit ban for all vehicles weighing more than 24 tons is also extended to the Primolano – Fastro direction of travel.

As for local detours light vehicles heading towards Feltre/Belluno can take the shortest detour from Primolano to Arsié (passing the Primolano stairs SR50bis) and then return to the SS 50 Bis/Var at approximately km 5.200. For heavy vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes traveling in the Feltre/Belluno direction, the recommended alternative route, starting from the SS 47, includes: from via Molinetto, via the 3rd exit from the roundabout, take via De Gasperi (SP57 ) and then exit at the 1st junction of the next roundabout on via Dante Alighieri and proceed along the SP26; follow the signs for Valdobbiadene/Feltre to take the SR348 and reach Feltre.

The hope is that this will be the last block of work to make the San Vito and Brenta tunnels safer and more modern. The signs warning of the night construction site will therefore be restored with signs already positioned at the Busche roundabout. The maintenance of the systems has already engaged the workers appointed by Anas on several occasions, starting from November 2019.