Scariolo’s team gets off to a great start, then consolidates the advantage with a grand finale from Teodosic: it ends 83-75

Amazing Virtus also in Barcelona (75-83). After defeating a leaders such as Fenerbahçe last week, the Catalans also had an encore on the field at the end of a game that was essentially conducted from start to finish except for a couple of possessions. Team victory with many different protagonists, from top scorer Lundberg to an overflowing Ojeleye and a champion finish by Teodosic without forgetting the defensive presence of Pajola, Weems and Bako.

PERFECT START

A victory born from a practically perfect first quarter in attack (15-26) on which the rest of the match was capitalized, containing the obvious return of Barcelona who first relied on Abrines’ triples then Kuric’s blazes and attacking rebound dominance. The Catalans only overtake twice in the whole game (53-51 in the 25th minute and 57-56 in the 27th minute), but Segafredo always responds on the next possession to come back ahead with Lundberg’s triples and Bako’s dunks powered by Teodosic . The Serbian, 0/5 up to there, comes out brilliantly in the last six minutes with 8 points and two very heavy triples that repel Barcelona’s last approach, then stopped by three consecutive recoveries by the defense in the last two minutes who launch Ojeleye on the counterattack and make start the party of 200 Bolognese at the Palau Blaugrana.

Barcellona: Vesely 12, Laprovittola, Da Silva e Kuric 11.
Virtus: Lundberg 20, Ojeleye 14, Jaiteh 10.

January 5, 2023 (change January 5, 2023 | 23:07)

