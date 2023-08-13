Gallery: Bank robbers were chased in Palivere

Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

On Saturday night, Holster played a show called “Shadows” at Palivere, which took the audience back to the post-Civil War era of the United States.

This year’s play was a continuation of last year’s performance “Lähetus”, which told the story of events during the civil war. In last year’s play, soldiers from the northern states captured women from the southern states on the border of Missouri and Kansas, and in the play it was learned how the women escaped from prison.

This year saw what happened to the previously familiar characters. In the center of the story was Jesse James, who became a bank robber, but at the end of the story, the characters also solved the bank robbery that happened ten years ago, right after the war.

According to the western, the play featured gunshots and a horse.

The author of the play was, as every year, Vahur Lauri, for the fifth year the director was a TV journalist with an acting education, Anton Aleksejev, and for the second year the costumes were made by Katrin Karilaid.

After the show, Beer Spirit played music and you could buy the book “Ladies and Loggers”, which contained texts and photos of all the plays that took place in Palivere.

