Gallery: Kristjan Muld took over the leadership of the Lääne chess team

Photo: Malle-Liisa Raigla

On Thursday, Major Anders Välli, who led the Western chess team for three years, handed over the chess flag to the new chess chief, Major Kristjan Mulla, at a solemn ceremony.

Välli’s flag was not directly handed over to Mulla, it went through the hands of the head of the defense union, Riho Uhtegi, who thanked Välli for his service and gave Mulla the task of keeping and protecting the chess flag.

The new head of chess, Muld, is no stranger to Läänemaa’s defense allies – being from Läänemaa, he is also a member of the Lääne maave Rist chess team as a volunteer. Muld has served in the Defense Forces and the Defense Union, he has been a staff and intelligence officer and participated in the Defense Union mission as a group commander. “His knowledge and skills in various fields in the Defense Forces and the Defense Union add a lot to the skills and knowledge needed for a chief,” said Uhtegi at the flag handover ceremony.

