Emil Audero and the others: here are the transactions between Sampdoria and Juventus contested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office

The divestment from Juventus at the Sampdoria of the goalkeeper Emil Auderobut also the passages from Genoa to Turin of young people Daouda Peeters ed Erasmus Mule. All operations that took place in 2019 and ended up at the center of the investigation Prosecutor of Genoawhich proceeds by false social communicationsissue of invoices for non-existent operations and fraudulent misrepresentation. The Genoese magistrates point the finger at alleged capital gains fictitious and false invoicing that would have characterized precisely these and other transactions concluded between the Bianconeri and the Dorians in 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, in particular, the investigation focuses on footballers Nicholas Francofonte, Matteo Stop ed Erik Coat of arms, who moved from Juve to Sampdoria. As well as on the sale of Sampdoria to the Bianconeri by Giacomo Virion. According to the Genoese magistrates, “the sale of the players Peeters, Mulè and Virioni by UC Sampdoria SpA took place through the issuance of invoices bearing higher values to those real“.

“As a result of these operations – the magistrates continue – it was considered that i balance sheets financial year of 2019 and 2020 of UC Sampdoria SpA reported the exposure of a minor lost and a higher value thanassets than the real one and that the overestimation of the players Audero, Stoppa, Francofonte and Gerbi determined for UC Sampdoria SpA the use of invoices oversized and, consequently, theundue deduction of VAT as well as the annotation of costs higher than the actual ones”.

The investigation stems from the sending from Turin of the papers of thePrisma investigation on Juve’s capital gains. Based on what emerged from the Turin papers, the Bianconeri received a 10-point penalty in the standings in this championship. In Genoa, for now, the former president of Sampdoria is under investigation, Massimo Ferrerobut also the then vice president Antonio Romei with operational delegation and the then administrative director Alberto Bosco.

