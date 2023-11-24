Game ball means “football love”

This is the game ball for the European Football Championship. (dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka)

On the ball you can see names and pictures from all 10 game locations. The European Championship begins on July 14, 2024 in the city of Munich. The last game is exactly a month later in the Olympic Stadium in Berlin. This is the German capital. The groups for the European Championships will be drawn on December 2nd in the city of Hamburg.

More than 20 million people have applied for tickets for the European Championship games. But there aren’t that many tickets. Now there will be a draw to see who gets a ticket. The first tickets have already been raffled off.

