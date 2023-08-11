Home » Gang Member Dies When Confronting Police in Sensuntepeque, PNC Says – Diario La Página
Gang Member Dies When Confronting Police in Sensuntepeque, PNC Says – Diario La Página

An alleged gang member died tonight when attacking the PNC Special Forces with a firearm, in the Río Grande canton, in Sensuntepeque, Cabañas, according to information from the police corporation.

The report details that only “an MS13 terrorist” died in the confrontation, while no casualties were reported in the police ranks.

“The firearm used by the criminal was left at the place. The officers are uninjured,” police said.

Since the beginning of August, 7,000 soldiers and 1,000 police officers have surrounded the department of Cabañas to catch the remnants of gangs that, according to police intelligence, are hiding in rural areas fleeing the emergency regime. As a result of the siege, the authorities detected that the gang members intended to flee towards the mountains of Chalatenango and Honduras and Guatemala.

