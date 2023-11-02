Autonomous Region Party Committee Holds Meeting to Implement Xi Jinping’s Speech and Promote High-Quality Development

The Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee held a meeting on November 1 to discuss the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions and to deploy strategies for high-quality development in the district. The Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, Liu Ning, presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, the committee emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s deployment of coordinated regional development and the primary task of high-quality development. They discussed various major policies, projects, and tasks to promote high-quality development and create a demonstration area for the Chinese nation’s community, finance, women’s federations, civil servants, inspections, and rural reform work.

The committee also stressed the need to strengthen and improve ethnic work in accordance with General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts and to create a strong sense of the Chinese nation’s community. They discussed implementing the system of regional ethnic autonomy and promoting exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups. The goal is to contribute to the high-quality development of ethnic work in the new era and to support the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation.

Financial work was another topic of discussion. The committee studied the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference and emphasized the importance of the party’s overall leadership in financial work. They discussed optimizing financial services, increasing support for the real economy, and accelerating the high-quality development of finance in the region.

The committee also addressed the development of women and children’s causes and emphasized the need to support the Women’s Federation in carrying out their work and promoting reform. They discussed promoting gender equality and the all-round development of women and children, as well as the active participation of women in economic and social development.

The meeting further focused on the development of civil servants in the new era and emphasized the importance of training and strengthening their ability to perform duties. The committee also discussed the mobilization and deployment of inspections and the education and rectification of the discipline inspection and supervision cadre team.

Rural reform and revitalization were also key areas of discussion. The committee reviewed the progress made in poverty alleviation and emphasized the need to consolidate and expand those results. They also discussed promoting rural revitalization and accelerating agricultural and rural modernization.

In addition to these topics, the committee studied other matters of significance. The meeting reflects the commitment of the Autonomous Region Party Committee to implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions and promoting high-quality development in the region.

