Big Brother, Ciro Petrone close to abandonment: “I’m not well”

Ciro Petrone is thinking of leaving the Big Brother House: here are all the details and background

Published on November 2, 2023

Among the competitors of this edition of Big Brotherthere is also the actor Ciro Petrone. Ciro is certainly known for his exuberant and fun character, just as shown in the first period of his stay inside Casa. However, for a few weeks, the actor has totally and completely changed worn out. The former face of Temptation Island he is less and less active and involved at home, so much so that his change in attitude has also been noticed by others room mates.

Just yesterday, October 31st, Beatrice Luzzi she confronted the boy, telling him that she no longer sees him as active as before. In light of all this, this afternoon Ciro he vented with Rosy Chinexplaining the reasons for his malaise. During a conversation on the porch, Petrone admitted that he was no longer comfortable with her and that he was thinking about leave the program. At this point, the chef asked him what percentage of his possible would be abandonment. To which, the actor explained that he needed to talk to the guys first authors to understand how to proceed.

Rosy he then tried to find ways to help the roommate, like requesting more activity at home, so as to make the day pass quickly. However, Ciro he explained that his discomfort does not derive from noiabut from very different reasons. Petron he confessed to feel bad even physically and of not being able to live the days peacefully inside the House:

No, it’s not about being busy. It’s about the fact that I’m not well. Understood? I wake up in the morning feeling unwell, I wake up with a headache and I don’t sleep. Now I talk to them and let’s see the options. I have to understand a few things, otherwise… If they make me stay I have to understand why… It’s bad for you too.

“Don’t think about us”, he then responded Rosy Chin, trying not to make the boy feel guilty for his uninvolved behavior. At this point, the direction has been established censor the conversation, so as to prevent the audience from hearing further about a possible abandonment. In short, Ciro seems to be more and more impatient and he would no longer have the strength to continue his adventure within the reality show. All that remains is to wait for the next episode of Big Brother to find out what his will be final decision and, if so, if Alfonso Signorini will decide to convince him to stay or not.

