Thanks to intensive cooperation between police officers from the district of Vöcklabruck in Upper Austria and officials from the LKA Salzburg, a gang of six young people aged between 12 and 17 was identified. Between January 23 and February 11, the sextet is said to have used six vehicles without authorization and committed thefts from unlocked cars, burglaries and the suppression of documents. In total, more than 40 criminal offenses in the district of Vöcklabruck could be proven against the gang in this period alone.

