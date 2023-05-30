Gangs recruit minors in schools in the Valley for mafias and micro-trafficking

an alert about possible cases of extortion and recruitment of girls and boys in the schools of Valle del Cauca, it launched the Attorney General’s Office in this department.

According to the institution there would be gangs dedicated to recruiting students to incorporate them into gangs, mafias and micro-trafficking.

Likewise, it reported that according to the complaints made to the students they would be inciting them to consume psychoactive substances.

The alert was launched by the Valle del Cauca Instruction Regionalbefore the acts of violence that have been registered in various official educational institutions of the department, which have caused an increase in school dropouts in this region.

Information

In this situation, the Attorney requested information from the security and control entities on possible cases of extortion and recruitment of girls and boys who are appearing in educational institutions.

In a message addressed to the Valle Police Commander, Colonel Nelson Dabey Parrado Mora, and to the region’s Family Attorney II, Gabriel Esteban Rodríguez Escandón, the Attorney asked them to publicize the actionsactivities or actions carried out in response to this problem.

The control entity reiterated that according to the complaints that have been made in Valle del Cauca cases of extortion are being presented and there would be gangs dedicated to the recruitment of minors dedicated to incorporating gangs, mafias and micro-trafficking, encouraging them to consume psychoactive substances.

emphasized on the need to have the provision of informationas well as allowing access to the registry books, documents and the existing list of proceedings, so that once it is received, it is possible to manage the corresponding actions and adopt the corresponding disciplinary measures.

Comments