Gansu Provincial Water Resources Department Launches Level IV Flood Emergency Response as Heavy Rains Continue

Xinhua News Agency, Lanzhou – The Gansu Provincial Water Resources Department has initiated a level IV flood defense emergency response in eight cities and prefectures, including Longnan and Tianshui, due to heavy rains. The department has issued early warnings for heavy rain, geological disasters, and mountain torrents.

The eastern and central parts of Gansu have experienced heavy rainfall since August 10, resulting in local heavy rains. The maximum accumulated rainfall recorded is 138.2 millimeters, with a maximum hourly rain intensity of 62.6 millimeters.

The Lanzhou Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that heavy rain will continue in the affected areas until 10:00 pm on August 11. Local cumulative rainfall is expected to exceed 140 mm, with more than 50 mm of rain in Lanzhou, Baiyin, and other places. Some areas may also experience strong convective weather, such as thunderstorms and strong winds.

On August 9, the Gansu Provincial Department of Natural Resources and the Gansu Provincial Meteorological Bureau issued yellow warnings for geological disasters in several counties, including Dingxizhang County, Longnan Dangchang, and Gannan Zhouqu. On the 11th, the Lanzhou Central Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow warning for strong convective weather and a blue warning for heavy rain in Gansu Province. The Gansu Provincial Water Resources Department and the Gansu Provincial Meteorological Bureau jointly issued blue and yellow warnings for the meteorological risk of mountain torrent disasters.

Relevant departments are reminding residents in the affected areas to closely monitor changes in rainwater conditions. It is crucial to take precautions against potential secondary disasters, such as floods in small and medium rivers, urban and rural waterlogging, mountain torrents, landslides, and mudslides that may occur due to heavy rainfall. The safety of the people should be ensured.

[Responsible editor: Zhao Wenhan]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

