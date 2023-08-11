Women’s World Cup: Japan 2-1, Sweden in semis – Football

For the fourth time in its history, Sweden is in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup.





They achieved this by beating Japan 2-1 in their quarter-final tie played at Eden Park in Auckland. Swedes ahead with Ilestedt in the 32nd pt, doubling up with Angeldahl, from a penalty, in the 6th pt. Japan’s goal with Hayashi at 42′ st. Previously, in the 31st minute, the Japanese team had missed a penalty kick (although very dubious) with Riko Ueki.





In the semifinals, Sweden will face Spain, who beat the Netherlands today.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

