Women’s World Cup: Japan 2-1, Sweden in semis – Football

Women's World Cup: Japan 2-1, Sweden in semis

Women's World Cup: Japan 2-1, Sweden in semis

For the fourth time in its history, Sweden is in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup.


They achieved this by beating Japan 2-1 in their quarter-final tie played at Eden Park in Auckland. Swedes ahead with Ilestedt in the 32nd pt, doubling up with Angeldahl, from a penalty, in the 6th pt. Japan’s goal with Hayashi at 42′ st. Previously, in the 31st minute, the Japanese team had missed a penalty kick (although very dubious) with Riko Ueki.


In the semifinals, Sweden will face Spain, who beat the Netherlands today.

