Kvitová will face Bencicová in the round of 16, she is the last Czech hope in Montreal

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova will face Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in their seventh match. So far, Kvitova has a positive record of 4:2 against the Swiss and will try to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament, which she won in 2012. Her potential opponent will be the better of the pair Sabalenková – Samsonová.

The current world number nine is the last Czech representative of Czech tennis in Canada. In the third round, Muchová did not manage her matches, she lost to the world number one Šwiateková 2:1 in sets, the fresh Wimbledon champion Vondrousová was eliminated by Gauffová 3:6, 0:6 and Bouzková lost to Ruska Kasatkinová 3:6 and 4:6.

