Visibly affected by this new setback, Monfils did not want to fall into pessimism. “I hurt my wristhe summed up, frowning. Then you try to compensate, to do things but it’s never good. To tell the truth, I also have pain in my forearm because I had to compensate too much on the points I played. I’m very disappointed because I was better physically, I think it showed. I moved very well, I ran very well both to the right and to the left. Match after match, you have to find the rhythm and there I was better so inevitably, I was very sad immediately afterwards. But you have to think of things that are a little more positive, and since I don’t know what’s wrong with me, I try not to freak out too much. »