At least 12 people have died and two hundred have been injured in the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck large parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan and was felt as far away as the border with Tajikistan. The aftershocks have prompted many people to flee their homes and offices in the Pakistani capital Islamabad. The scene was repeated in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan.

The US Geological Survey said the epicenter was recorded in the Hindukush mountain region of Afghanistan, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on relief agencies to take emergency measures to help people.

The aftershocks were felt over an area of ​​1,000km spanning India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

