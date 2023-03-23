Pd, Schlein defends the smearers of Florence. Protest breaks out

Elly slime begins to point to his political line and it does siding explicitly in favor of activists of “Last Generation” they have smeared Palazzo Vecchio a Firenzewith the intervention of the mayor Nardella of the gods that he “tackled” one of those guys, which he did around the world. The Pd secretary chooses Cattelan’s show to express her opinion on the episode.

“Beyond the chosen method which I can not share, – says Schlein – we must not make the mistake of watch too the here and not there luna. They stand alone asking to listen to science. Ecological conversion must be accompanied. We have to put them resources. There are around 400 thousand businesses who are innovating, the circular economy is convenient”, he added. “For too long – he concluded on the subject – politics has listened more to the fossil fuel lobby. You can embrace the path of sources renewable“.

After these words, Matteo’s protest explodes Renzi are Twitterwhich attacks hard the slime for those sentences, freeing himself from the thought of the new secretary of the Pd. “Schlein said that whoever defiles the buildings of the institutions goes heard because it asks to listen to science. Whoever defaced Palazzo Vecchio is not a follower of science: he is a vandal which makes of bad for cultureto the beauty, to the identity of a people,” the leader of Iv wrote on his Twitter account. “Who vandalizes art it does not deserve to be heard: it deserves to be punished“, he commented. The soiling that took place last March 17, at the moment, sees a quantified damage to 30 thousand euros.

