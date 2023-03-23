Home News Valledupar Council approved debate on animal-drawn vehicles
News

Valledupar Council approved debate on animal-drawn vehicles

by admin
Valledupar Council approved debate on animal-drawn vehicles

The Valledupar Council approved a political control debate to the municipal secretariats of Government and Economic Development, Tourism and Environment for the use of animals as freight vehicles In this city.

Proposition number 007 of this month was made by the councilorss Omar Ditta and Luis Fernández. One of the background of the initiative is that the municipal administration carried out a census that showed 345 people with this type of vehicle in 2016, of which 27 they received motorcycles so that they could continue with their work activities and protect that number of animals.

See also  Fedez parodies Berlusconi's "descent into the field" to launch the "Inhuman" record

You may also like

Water and electricity distribution agencies in Morocco celebrate...

Film about paramilitary violence opens the Cartagena Film...

3/22【Hot Searches in the United States】Is there something...

Green mortgages, what they are and how they...

YOUNES SEKKOURI AND KARIM KASSI LAHLOU KICK OFF...

urgent interventions — Emilia-Romagna News

Sawol Kim Silica gel… Jeonju International Film Festival...

At what age should I talk to my...

Municipality of Naples – Ban on the sale...

Series and movie tips: Ghosts of Inisherin, Sacrifice...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy