The Valledupar Council approved a political control debate to the municipal secretariats of Government and Economic Development, Tourism and Environment for the use of animals as freight vehicles In this city.

Proposition number 007 of this month was made by the councilorss Omar Ditta and Luis Fernández. One of the background of the initiative is that the municipal administration carried out a census that showed 345 people with this type of vehicle in 2016, of which 27 they received motorcycles so that they could continue with their work activities and protect that number of animals.