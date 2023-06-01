‘Gapjil assault’ Yang Jin-ho, 9.3 billion won of company money… Supreme Court upholds 2 years in prison

“For personal use without collateral… too much money”

Two years in prison have been confirmed for Yang Jin-ho, former chairman of Korea Future Technology, who was handed over to trial on charges of borrowing nearly 10 billion won of company money without collateral.

▲ Yang Jin-ho, former chairman of Korea Future Technology, arrested and indicted on six charges, including special rape, coercion, habitual assault, violation of the Narcotics Control Act (marijuana), violation of the Animal Protection Act, and violation of the Safety Management Act for guns, knives, and explosives . (yunhap news)

The first division of the Supreme Court (Presiding Judge Taeak Noh) said in an appeal trial in which Yang Jin-ho, the actual operator of Widisk, a file sharing site, and his spouse, Mr. A, constituted a violation of the Act on Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (Breach of Trust), “the defendants’ appeal All of them are dismissed,” he said on the 1st.

Accordingly, the trial court’s verdict was confirmed, maintaining the sentence of the first trial, which sentenced the defendant Yang Jin-ho to two years in prison and the defendant A to a suspended sentence (2 years and 4 months in prison, 4 years of probation).

According to the court and prosecutors, Yang Jin-ho owned 99% of the shares issued by Widisk and oversaw the company’s overall management and fund management. Yang Jin-ho and his spouse Mr. A colluded and loaned a total of 9.25 billion won for Mr. A’s personal use over 7 times from January to May 2019 with only Yang Jin-ho’s joint guarantee, thereby obtaining property profits for Mr. A. and is accused of causing property damage equivalent to the same amount to the company.

The first trial said, “Considering that the loan was used for personal purposes such as attorney’s fees and living expenses, and the amount was excessive compared to the company’s assets and sales, it is acknowledged that the defendants inflicted property damage to the company.” The charge was considered guilty.

The court of the first trial sentenced Yang Jin-ho to two years in prison and Mr. A to two years and four months in prison and four years of probation. While the appeal of the second trial was dismissed, the sentence of the first trial was upheld.

The Supreme Court also accepted the judgment of the lower court and dismissed all of the defendants’ appeals. The Supreme Court ruled that “there is no fault of the trial court’s decision that upheld the judgment of the first trial that found the prosecution fact guilty in this case.”

