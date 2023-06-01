Bogotá-Cundinamarca surpasses Antioquia, Valle and Santander in GDP

FOR the year 2022, the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 1,462,522 trillion pesos. The departments with the highest GDP were Bogotá and Antioquia with 357,259 and 212,515 billion. This was reported by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) through its most recent report in which, through a technical bulletin, they presented the results of the previous year in a preliminary version. There they pointed out that the departments with the lowest GDP are Guainía and Vaupés with 498 and 382 billion pesos, respectively.

The departmental accounts are constructed in a coherent manner with the national macroeconomic aggregates, through the use of statistical indicators associated with the productive activities of each department of the country. From this, a departmental and regional allocation of GDP is generated.

Bogotá surpassed Cundinamarca by 265.313 billion, a department that registered 91.946 billion pesos in GDP. By 2022, Bogotá, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca and Santander concentrated 54.8% of the national GDP; If the following 2 participating economies (Cundinamarca and Atlántico) are added, they represent 65.5% of Colombia’s GDP.

“The national GDP presents a growth of 7.3% in 2022 compared to 2021. Of the 32 departments and Bogotá DC, 9 present a higher growth than the national one, among which Bogotá DC stands out, (9.5%), Atlántico (9.3%), Bolívar (8.6%), Valle del Cauca (8.1%) and Cundinamarca (7.8%)”, indicated DANE.

For their part, of the 24 remaining departments that grow below the national rate, Antioquia stands out with 6.9%, Santander with 5.3%, Huila with 4.2% and Casanare with 1.7%.

Likewise, the national GDP per inhabitant was 28.3 million pesos. The departments that registered a GDP per inhabitant greater than the national level were Meta, Casanare, Bogotá, Santander, San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, Antioquia, Boyacá and Valle del Cauca.

Productive vocation by region

In Bogota, the economic activities that explain the registered behavior, according to their contribution, are wholesale and retail trade, transportation, accommodation and food services with a growth of 11.3%; followed by artistic, entertainment and recreation activities with 30.7%; construction with 34.4% and the manufacturing industry with 11.2%.

In the Central region, they correspond to wholesale and retail trade, transportation, lodging and food services, which registered a growth of 10.7%; followed by the manufacturing industry with 10.4% and artistic, entertainment and recreation activities with 47.1%.

In the Eastern region, they point to wholesale and retail trade, transportation, accommodation and food services with growth of 10.5%; followed by the manufacturing industry with 7.3%, construction with 13.1% and artistic, entertainment and recreation activities with 47.7%.

In the Caribbean region, the economic activities that explain the behavior registered in the region, according to their contribution are wholesale and retail trade, transportation, accommodation and food services with a growth of 12.5%; followed by the manufacturing industry with 10.5%; artistic, entertainment and recreation activities with 47.3% and construction with 10.9%.

In the Pacific region, it has to do with wholesale and retail trade, transportation, accommodation, and food services with a growth of 10.7%; followed by the manufacturing industry with 10.6% and artistic, entertainment and recreation activities with 47.3%.

Finally, in the Amazon – Orinoquía region, the economic activities that explain the behavior correspond to wholesale and retail trade, transportation, accommodation and food services with a growth of 9.2%; followed by the exploitation of mines and quarries with 1.3% and artistic, entertainment and recreation activities with 42.6%.

With this presentation, Colombia together with Chile become the only Latin American countries that have shown the balance of the disaggregated Gross Domestic Product, corresponding to the year 2022.

Bogotá Region, the main engine of territorial competitiveness

The Private Competitiveness Council (CPC) and the Universidad del Rosario presented for the tenth consecutive time the results of their Departmental Competitiveness Index (IDC) for the 32 departments of the country and the city of Bogotá.

This version of the IDC is particularly important in the current political and economic situation, since its results somehow illustrate the management of outgoing regional governments and offers a baseline for incoming local administrations; This being a useful diagnostic tool to outline the goals and objectives of their development plans. One of the most important results of the measurement is the deterioration observed in competitive performance in a good part of the departments.

Bogotá occupies the first position at the national level in 10 of the 13 pillars that make up the measurement. In particular, in six of these it registers a score higher than 9.0 out of 10. Among which the pillars of the financial system and business environment stand out (10 and 9.89, respectively).

EL NUEVO SIGLO spoke with Daniel Torralba, coordinator of the SCORE Competitiveness Center of the Universidad del Rosario and leader of the IDC research, regarding the weight of the Bogotá Region over the rest of the Nation.

“Bogotá is in the first position for the third consecutive year. Although the city leads most of the indicators, it is important to highlight that in approximately 7 pillars it has been presenting some setbacks in its scores, compared to the measurement of the year 2022. This implies that, although Bogotá has the best relative and competitive capacity within the departments, even so, have some important challenges that they must continue to manage”, explained the Coordinator.

On the other hand, Bogotá concentrates its main opportunities for improvement in the pillars of environmental sustainability and basic and secondary education, in which it registers scores of 5.23 and 7.36.

“Bogotá has presented a deterioration in terms of the sophistication and diversification pillar compared to 2021, when it was in fifth position and, currently, it is in sixth position. This pillar seeks to understand the capacity of the city to send local products to other countries and the diversification of countries to which they are sending. That means that we have had setbacks in this diversifying basket of products that are being generated,” said Torralba.

Likewise, in environmental sustainability, Bogotá presents important challenges in the variables of CO2 emission generation in fixed sources, green businesses and useful life of the final waste disposal site, in which it obtained scores below 2.3 out of 10.