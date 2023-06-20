Home » Garbage barrier an option to save rivers from pollution
Garbage barrier an option to save rivers from pollution

Success in the implementation of the garbage barrier in the Gaira river: an important step towards the protection of the environment.

in the last hours Miguel Capmartin director of the Santa Marta foundation sustainable in dialogue with THE REPORTER expressed “we hope to have the support of the environmental authorities or the District government, however the project of cleaning the river is not the solution, the solution must be an environmental education work with the losses that live on the edge of the river, since they are the ones who throw the garbage into these tributaries and also a matter of implementing regulations to restrict the use of styrofoam in commerce for the reason that it is generating a very large ecological damage”. commented Capmartin.

Therefore, this project was also implemented in the Gaira river, which is benefiting the environment.

