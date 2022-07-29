Accident during seismic upgrading and blocked traffic
PEDAVENA. Leakage of methane during the seismic adaptation works at the Pedavena school. This morning (Friday 29 July) It was the same company that warned of the abundant loss of Bim Gsp, which reached the place with its own staff. The firefighters and carabinieri who evacuated the nearby swimming pool and the school staff were also on site. Traffic blocked until the repair and restoration work is completed.
