LONDON. It was the trial of the year, aka the “Wagatha Christie”, which monopolized the tabloids and the interest of a large part of the nation, costing about three million pounds in legal fees, which will now have to partially repay the defeated woman. . Because today is the big day: the “War of the Wags” is over, a saga that lasted three years, which saw battle Coleen Rooney36 and wife of former Manchester United star Wayne, and the 40-year-old Rebekah “Becky” Vardyconsort of Leicester bomber Jamie.