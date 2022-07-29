Symptoms of cancer can often be confused with transient aches and pains and, as a result, are often misattributed to other, less serious ailments. However, there are some symptoms that should immediately alarm us. Here are which ones.

Il cancer it can take any organ or tissue in our body, which is why the symptoms can be the most diverse. There disease in some cases it can manifest itself very late and therefore cause very serious damage. However, the symptoms exist and it is important to notice in time and then listen to your body. According to experts there are two in particular symptoms general to watch out for.

The symptom to which the most attention should be paid is the formation of a baby nodule with around an area of thickening which can be felt under the skin. This symptom should make us immediately alarmed and it is essential to run immediately to the doctor for investigations.

By nodules we mean various formations such as persistent lumps, swelling, nodules in the neck, in the armpit, in the breast or in the testicle, as well as in any other part of the body, which should be considered immediately as gods. alarm bells.

For example, a swelling on the side of the neck, in the armpit or in the groin may be the main symptom of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Health: what are the symptoms of cancer to recognize immediately?

Other general signs that need to be taken seriously include: fatigue, unintentional weight loss, skin changes such as yellowing, darkening or redness, sores that do not heal or changes in moles, changes in bowel or bladder habits, persistent cough or difficulty breathing , difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, persistent indigestion or discomfort after eating.

But also simpler signs: persistent and unexplained muscle or joint pain, persistent and unexplained fever or night sweats, bleeding or bruising for no apparent reason.

Il cancer can be prevented with a correct and healthy lifestyle: quitting smoking, maintaining a normal weight, reducing the consumption of alcohol and high-calorie foods, preferring fruits, vegetables and whole grains are the best ways to avoid developing annoying symptoms.