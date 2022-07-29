On August 1, umbro and fashion brand ANGUS CHIANG’s new joint series was officially launched. This cooperation is of great significance. It is the first time that umbro has crossed the fashion field in China since the return of Umbro. With the theme of “Our Game First Half”, umbro Umbro and ANGUS CHIANG show our moment, our spirit, our challenge by creating avant-garde, unique, humorous and interesting series of items, and convey our hard work on the football field. The spirit of rushing, never resting.





Our story begins with a consistent pursuit of fashion

Adhering to the design idea of ​​contemporary and unisex style men’s clothing and adding local characteristic culture, designer ANGUS CHIANG established his own brand of the same name in 2015. He is good at integrating inherent basic concepts through collage and other methods through different cultural experiences in his personal experience, and integrating unique beauty and humor into clothing.

The design concept of umbro Umbro coincides with that of ANGUS CHIANG. umbro is not only a classic football brand, but also expects to integrate with various fashion cultures, break away from the rules and regulations of sports brands, and inspire a new way of life from the outside and the mainland.

Our games are born from the collision of cultures on the field

In the second half of 2022, the Qatar World Cup is about to kick off, and umbro Umbro X ANGUS CHIANG has jointly created a virtual football match called “Our Game First Half”, reinterpreting umbro in a creative design. Po classic retro football culture. The joint series takes the football field as the conceptual base and extends to the sidelines, transforming the striking scoreboards, various billboards and other characteristic elements on the field into a series of visual designs, and then applying collage tricks to bury the deep The football culture in the genes of umbro is perfectly integrated with the avant-garde aesthetics of ANGUS CHIANG. In the use of logos, in addition to the classic logos of the two brands, the English letters of the two brands were also selected to form a new Our Game logo “ACUM”, which shows the trendy vitality and ready-to-rush energy with street-like fonts.





The color planning of this joint series extends from the core colors on the court. The turf green in the center of the field, the concrete color surrounding the perimeter of the long court, the black and white football rolling on the field, corresponding to the vibrant sky blue and the yellow symbolizing victory, deduce a series of shoes, clothing and accessories, including casual tops, hooded sweaters , light shorts, sports trousers, drawstring jackets, spliced ​​casual hats, football storage backpacks and three-dimensional football gloves shape shoes and other complete products.





The specially launched Velcro sports casual shoes use bold green color matching, and the eye-catching combination of “white + green” is very personal. The A-line horizontal Velcro echoes Our Game’s new logo “ACUM”, which is easy to put on and take off, and full of design ingenuity. The special shoe with detachable goalkeeper gloves is an unforgettable expression of individual football culture and vivid interpretation of the humor on the field.

Our first half, a mix of sport and leisure

The launch of the groundbreaking joint series with ANGUS CHIANG means that umbro has officially entered the arena of cross-border joint cooperation, and the first half officially “serves”. umbro Umbro has been committed to expanding the football culture. Through high-quality products, it integrates the urban sports lifestyle of honesty, natural health and quality into consumers’ daily life, and inspires life inspiration full of humor and fun. This joint series It is the embodiment of this vision.

The “Our Game First Half” co-branded series recalls the courage, friendship, and joy of victory on the green field, making football once again in the eyes of consumers, and opening everyone’s expectations for the 2022 Qatar World Cup . umbro Umbro is ready to welcome this quadrennial football feast with all football lovers. In the future, umbro will cooperate with more fashion and trend brands, combining its century-old football heritage with the New England taste to make bold innovations, and continue the best “competitive” state to the “second half”, so stay tuned.

About Umbro

Umbro Umbro was founded in Manchester, England by the Humphrey brothers in 1924. The brothers merged the five English letters in their name HUMPHREY BROTHERS to form the word umbro, and then matched with the classic diamond double diamond pattern. Today’s umbro brand logo.

Umbro has been deeply involved in the field of football and has witnessed countless glorious moments with many legendary teams, players and football lovers, including Brazil’s two World Cup championships in 1958 and 1962, and England’s first World Cup in 1966. title and Manchester United’s treble in 1999. England players Alan Shearer and Michael Owen have also become legends wearing umbro Umbro. Today, umbro Umbro has been adhering to the century-old classic, providing consumers in more than 100 countries and regions including China with a full range of football, professional sports and lifestyle products; The team provides professional sports equipment including clothing, shoes and training supplies.

In recent years, umbro has continued to explore the fields of sports life and fashion trends, and has launched a series of joint products with many fashion brands and designers, such as Off-White, Vetements, Palace and many other well-known fashion brands. Rock band AC/DC and New York gentleman suit brand Rowing Blazers launched a collaboration. In 2022 this year, it will launch a joint cooperation series with international street fashion brand Supreme, independent young designer brand ANGUS CHIANG and Brazilian skateboard brand High Company. Vision, based on the brand’s football genes, the perfect combination of fashion and sports to continue to create a unique, world-leading sports lifestyle brand.

About ANGUS CHIANG

ANGUS CHIANG was established in 2015. The brand is founded with the idea of ​​taking contemporary and unisex men’s clothing and adding local characteristic culture as the design idea, and through the experience of different cultures in his life, he integrates it through collage and other methods. The inherent basic concept integrates the designer’s unique beauty and humor into clothing, and expands the infinite possibilities in the field of visual art with the infusion of new energy, creating a unique hybrid design culture.

In 2017, the brand was selected into the shortlist of the LVMH Prize Emerging Designer Award, which is very influential in the fashion industry. In the same year, he was invited to participate in the official Paris Men’s Fashion Week itinerary, and continued the brand spirit and continued to publish his creations. In addition, ANGUS CHIANG started in 2019 to develop a single product line for women’s clothing, and the design details show the ingenuity of female elements. The purpose is to blur the gender of the clothing revealed by the obvious unisex men’s clothing style in the first five seasons, and to convey clothing. It is a conscious statement of attitude to life, not to distinguish between genders.

In recent years, the brand has been positioned in the direction of Creative Studio, integrating fashion art and life, and integrating color. humor. Interest is brought into life in different ways. The concept is to set up a park that can accommodate different ages, characteristics and cultures. Under the agitation of different people, things and things, it will outline its own sky. Based on the brand DNA that focuses on life culture, AC has strengthened the multicultural elements of the brand, not only through clothing, but also through various types of cooperation to stimulate the integration of creative products, style visual image rendering, music and life objects to show design Art, and then bring together the power accumulated by the brand to help anyone who needs to be given strength and encouragement in public welfare projects.



