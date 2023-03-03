The five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary five years. In the past five years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has comprehensively strengthened its leadership over the work of the CPPCC. a fundamental political guarantee.

In the past five years, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has taken strong steps: the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and its Standing Committee adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 19th and 20th National Congresses of the Party, Thoroughly implement the spirit of the Central Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, play the role of a special consultation agency around the central tasks of the party and the country, and promote the implementation of the party’s central decision-making and deployment.

In the past five years, the achievements of the CPPCC in fulfilling its duties are obvious to all: practical and effective deepening of the construction of specialized consultation institutions, concentrating on the great cause of national rejuvenation, advancing with the times, and promoting the CPPCC’s practical innovation, theoretical innovation, and system innovation. The development of the CPPCC has taken on a new look and a new atmosphere, and has made new contributions to the development of the party and the country.

Talk about politics clearly

Talking about politics with a clear-cut stand has always been the lifeline of the CPPCC. It is the glorious mission of the CPPCC National Committee and all CPPCC members to unswervingly implement the party’s overall leadership over the work of the CPPCC and run through the blood of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

Over the past five years, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and its Standing Committee have deeply grasped the political nature of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference as an important institution of multi-party cooperation and political consultation led by the Communist Party of China. They have strengthened the ideological and political leadership by learning the party’s innovative theory to strengthen the party’s leadership. The construction starts at the beginning and continues throughout the work, ensuring that all members of the CPPCC can distinguish the essence of phenomena in the complicated situation changes, distinguish right from wrong in the exchange and confrontation of multiple ideas, and strengthen their system confidence in the face of unprecedented risks and challenges.

In the past five years, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and its Standing Committee have improved the learning system guided by the study of the theoretical study center group of the Party Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics study discussion group has conducted 179 study seminars, and carried out in-depth “never forget the original intention, keep in mind “Mission” theme education, the four history education focusing on the history of the Communist Party of China, etc., combined with the actual study of the history of the United Front and the history of the CPPCC, guide the members of the CPPCC to continuously enhance their political identity, ideological identity, and theory of the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics Identity, emotional identity, and consolidate the common ideological and political foundation.

Studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC is an important practice of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, which has been linked up and down, and has been booming. Not only focused on the study and seminar activities of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the CPPCC, but also continued to study and implement the spirit of the work conference of the CPPCC Central Committee. Regular understanding of CPPCC work. “I have learned political firmness, historical confidence, mission responsibility, and ability level.” The committee members were full of spirit and confidence.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that he hopes to make good use of the carrier of reading activities, organize the CPPCC members to read more, read good books, and read books well, strive to improve their ideological level and ability quality, and strive to drive and influence people from all walks of life to carry out reading activities. The National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference quickly organized members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to carry out reading activities, opened more than 100 reading groups, held more than 900 online and offline reading activities, more than 30 “weekly discussions”, and published 12 volumes of “Reading Notes Series for Members of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference” , forming more than 200 results of performance of duties, and driving 31 provincial and regional CPPCC members to carry out reading activities.

During the Thirteenth CPPCC, the CPPCC party’s system construction has accelerated significantly. For the first time, the CPPCC Party Building Work Symposium was held, and the system for implementing the party’s overall leadership over the work of the CPPCC, the major decision-making arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the supervision mechanism for the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions were formulated and improved. As of the beginning of 2022, the current CPPCC has newly formulated and revised 12 party building work systems, forming a good situation in which party building strengthens politics, leads the team, promotes performance of duties, and increases unity.

CPPCC for the people

Adhering to the principle that the CPPCC is for the people is a clear request made by General Secretary Xi Jinping at the work conference of the CPPCC Central Committee, and it is also the concept of duty performance that the CPPCC must always follow. Only when the CPPCC persists in performing its duties for the people can it maintain the vitality of the basic political system and better demonstrate the unique advantages of the people’s democracy throughout the process. This has become the consensus and goal of the committee members.

In-depth observation of the people’s sentiments, listening to the voices of the people, reflecting the demands of the people, and pooling the wisdom of the people, in the past five years, the committee members have written their assignments on the land of China and in the approval of the masses in various sectors.

Focus on the central tasks of the party and the country, perform their duties and contribute their wisdom and strength. Taking a comprehensive look at the negotiation topics of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, there are not only the construction of a new development pattern, the development of the real economy, the construction of a higher level of safe China, and the education that satisfies the people, but also the safety supervision of takeaway food and basic public cultural services in rural areas.

In July 2019, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held a bi-weekly consultation symposium, focusing on the theme of “consolidating the achievements of poverty alleviation, reducing and preventing return to poverty after poverty alleviation”. Comrades in charge of ministries and commissions communicated and discussed, spoke freely, and jointly made suggestions to prevent returning to poverty. While fully affirming the achievements of poverty alleviation in their speeches, the committee members also put forward opinions on consolidating the achievements of poverty alleviation from multiple perspectives, including forward-looking early warning analysis and operable suggestions, providing useful reference for the party and government decision-making.

The biweekly consultation symposium has achieved fruitful results. Just two months before the biweekly consultation symposium, the Agricultural and Rural Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference organized three batches of investigations non-stop. For the first time, non-Party members were organized to go to Qinghai to carry out special inspections to check the facts, find shortcomings, and find good strategies.

2021 is the first year of the “14th Five-Year Plan” and the beginning of a new journey to comprehensively build a modern socialist country. The beginning is related to the overall situation. How to take the first step of the new journey in this critical year? In June 2021, the 17th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference will conduct consultations and discuss policies around “promoting the implementation of the ’14th Five-Year Plan’ and focusing on building a new development pattern”. During the consultations, the members of the Standing Committee gathered consensus, wisdom, and strength to build a new development pattern, fully demonstrating the advantages and responsibilities of the CPPCC’s specialized consultation institutions.

Contributing to solve the people’s concerns, closely following the people’s new expectations for a better life, discussing politics and making suggestions. In the past five years, the committee members have assisted the party and the government to solve the problems of people’s livelihood and improve people’s livelihood and well-being.

The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference continued to carry out 71 inspections and surveys focusing on consolidating and expanding the achievements of poverty alleviation, effectively connecting with rural revitalization, and promoting rural medical and health care. Select themes such as “improving the system and mechanism of rural revitalization, breaking the constraints of people, land and money”, and relying on the “three rural” work counterpart consultation forum platform, plan in advance with relevant departments, optimize the design, and promote consultation before decision-making. Today, significant progress has been made in the eight current “three rural” issues that urgently need to be solved, including “building a stable investment mechanism for rural revitalization”, “strengthening the construction of rural cold chain logistics infrastructure”, and “strengthening the construction of rural talent teams”.

To help build the rule of law in China, committee members negotiated on public interest litigation inspection work, copyright law revision, intellectual property protection in the network environment, personal information protection in the era of big data, etc., and conducted supervisory research on cultural relics protection law.

Vigorously promote the excellent Chinese culture, the committee members carried out special work on promoting the construction of the Grand Canal cultural belt, strengthening the protection of cultural relics of the Long March and the construction of red tourist routes, visited grassroots units, held symposiums, strengthened consultations, and strived to achieve work results.

Closely linked to the overall planning of epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, focusing on improving the major epidemic prevention and control mechanism, improving the public health service system and emergency management system, etc., the committee members conscientiously performed their duties and took measures such as consultation and discussion, proposal handling, and reflection of social conditions and public opinion information. , submit information, feedback, and opinions, and provide reference for scientific decision-making and promotion of decision-making implementation.

In the past five years, the members of the CPPCC have broadly gathered consensus, done more work to publicize policies, resolve doubts and doubts, and encourage more unity and struggle to promote The enthusiasm for development, and actively create a social atmosphere of unity.

The members’ lecture group system is an innovative exploration of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference to systematically study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the People’s Political Consultative Conference. After each lecture, the members of the lecture group set aside time to interact and discuss with the audience, making friends with morals, treating people with sincerity, convincing the public with reason, seeking common ground through business, and guiding members and the masses to further build and strengthen the “four Consciousness”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve the ideological foundation of “two safeguards”, find the greatest common divisor, and draw the largest concentric circles.

The belief that the CPPCC is for the people has reached a new level through such persistence and practice.

Negotiation on the level of governance

The People’s Political Consultative Conference is a specialized consultation body, and its function depends on the level of consultation. The more complicated the situation, the more arduous the task, and the more diverse the ideas, the more it is necessary to raise the level of consultation to pool wisdom, seek good strategies, and build consensus. The 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference actively explored new ways and practice carriers of deliberative democracy, making new explorations and showing a new look.

This is the five years that the CPPCC has worked hard:

Efforts should be made to enrich consultation forms, optimize consultation procedures, and improve consultation capabilities. It has perfected the political consultation structure of the CPPCC, with the plenary meeting as the leader, the special deliberative standing committee meetings and special consultation meetings as the focus, and various consultation forums as the norm. Over the past five years, consultations on proposal handling, sectoral consultations, counterpart consultations, etc. have been regularly carried out to give full play to the role of the CPPCC in the national governance system.

Accurately grasp the positioning of consultative supervision, and promote the implementation of the party and state’s decision-making arrangements. Focus on the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan” to carry out special democratic supervision, closely follow issues such as the protection of black soil and the security policy for retired soldiers. “Discovering the problem” is the first step, and “solving the problem” is the ultimate goal.

In-depth promotion of members’ independent research, exploration of the evaluation of the quality of consultation and deliberation, and improvement of the mechanism for the submission, feedback and transformation of consultation results. The establishment of an expert consultation meeting and the establishment of a talent pool for participating in and discussing state affairs have expanded the depth of consultation. Negotiate more when encountering problems, negotiate in two-way interaction, negotiate with each other honestly, fully communicate and negotiate in depth, and further cultivate a culture of consultation.

This is the five years that the CPPCC has bravely innovated:

Revised and implemented the working rules for members’ performance of duties, conducted statistics on the performance of members’ duties, established the system of members’ performance files and the Standing Committee’s submission of performance reports; established systems and mechanisms for members to attend meetings of the Standing Committee in batches; established the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference for excellent performance awards , 60 award-winning committee members were commended three times.

Efforts were made to improve the quality of proposals, improve the proposal handling and consultation system, and the supervision system for key proposals, and select and commend 100 influential and important proposals of the 70-year CPPCC National Committee.

Attach great importance to the use of network information technology to empower CPPCC members to perform their duties, build and open a mobile performance platform for members of the CPPCC National Committee, set up columns such as thematic political discussion groups, and the Academy of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, build a database of members’ performance of duties, and expand the comprehensive service functions of online members’ performance of duties; build a network The video conferencing system for remote negotiation of government affairs, carries out video research and remote discussion activities, and enhances the effectiveness of remote negotiation of network government affairs; establishes and revises a number of information-based rules and regulations, and optimizes the e-government network. These innovative performance methods have effectively improved the quality of consultation and discussion, and strengthened the new thinking of committee members in performing their duties online.

A series of work innovations have made the work of the CPPCC more vigorous, efficient and convenient, and provided a new way to play the melody of unity and democracy in the new era.

Inherit the past and usher in the future. A new five-year period is unfolding before us. The new CPPCC will further play an irreplaceable role in the great historical process, making it more useful to make suggestions and counselors, to build consensus more effectively, to enhance unity more powerfully, and to bring together A powerful force for the united struggle of the sons and daughters of China at home and abroad.