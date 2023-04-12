Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 12th Topic: Gather Consumers, Gathering and Share New Opportunities——Overseas People Are Hotly Discussing China‘s Economic Vitality and Contribution to the World

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Coconut wind and sea charm welcome the sunny day, and visitors from all over the world gather in Hainan. From April 10th to 15th, the third China International Consumer Goods Fair was held in Haikou, Hainan, sending a signal of win-win cooperation to the world. International observers and overseas exhibitors said that China adheres to a high level of opening up to the outside world, and holds international exhibitions such as Consumer Expo, which is good for global consumption growth and trade cooperation. With an open attitude, China shares opportunities with the world and unleashes economic vitality to contribute to the world.

The Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue of the third China International Consumer Goods Fair, was taken on April 7 (drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pu Xiaoxu

Create smooth channels for the platform

This Consumer Expo brings together high-quality consumer goods resources and buyers and sellers from all over the world. Overseas people said that the Consumer Expo will play a platform role, optimize consumption supply, unblock consumption channels, boost consumer confidence, and create opportunities for global consumption growth and trade cooperation.

At the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, more than 3,000 consumer brands from 65 countries and regions actively participated in the exhibition, and many international leading brands participated in the exhibition for the first time. “The Consumer Expo provides us with a unique opportunity.” Stefania Lazzaroni, general manager of the Italian Federation of High-end Product Manufacturers, said that she hopes to use the exhibition to promote high-quality products and establish more connections with the Chinese market.

Red wine products photographed in the Italian Enterprise Pavilion of the Consumer Expo on April 11.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pu Xiaoxu

The exhibition is a bridge to build trade cooperation. It is the consensus of all parties to promote the recovery of consumption and enhance trade cooperation through the exhibition. Meng Xia, Head of Sales of Volkswagen Group (China), said that Consumer Expo is an important platform for multinational companies to seek more development opportunities in China.

Founded in Thailand, Reignwood Group has been deeply involved in China‘s fast-moving consumer goods field for nearly 30 years, and displayed a variety of beverage brands such as Foss at this consumer expo. The person in charge of Reignwood Group said that the Consumer Expo will release positive signals to boost consumption, enrich global consumption choices and stimulate consumption vitality. Through in-depth participation in the exhibition and the joint development of the Hainan Free Trade Port and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, companies from various countries will expand their diversified and international development space.

Businesses in Arab countries are also full of expectations for the Consumer Expo. Abu Bakr Dib, consultant of the Center for Arab Studies in Egypt, said that the Consumer Expo provides a broad display platform and opportunities for enterprises in Arab countries, and has become an important channel to connect with the Chinese market and share development opportunities.

On April 12, consumers learned about tea drinks at the Consumer Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xin

Open markets lead the way

“For every Italian brand, the Chinese market is very important.” Violante Avogadro, chief communication officer of the Italian brand illy coffee, told Xinhua News Agency. This Italian coffee brand established in 1933 set up an Italian coffee bar at the exhibition for the audience to taste and feel the “Italian style”.

Italy is the guest country of this year’s Consumer Expo, and more than 140 Italian brands participated in the exhibition. For this grand event, Italian companies have resorted to “everything” and are full of expectations for the Chinese market. Just as Stephen Perry, chairman of the British 48 Group Club commented, “China used to be a consumer market in Asia, but now it is a global consumer market.”

On April 12, visitors tasted rusks at the Czech booth at the Consumer Expo.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xin

In 2022, China‘s total retail sales of consumer goods will reach 44 trillion yuan, ranking firmly as the world‘s second largest consumer market and the world‘s second largest import market for the 14th consecutive year. Xie Weibo, President of Danone China, North Asia and Oceania, said that China‘s consumption potential will be further released, and it is a unique “world market” that provides new business opportunities for companies from all over the world.

Starting from the Consumer Expo, a more open and dynamic China is gradually leading the new direction of global consumption. Observers pointed out that the Consumer Expo is a window for the world to observe consumption trends. “Philippine Star” columnist Li Tianrong said that the rapid rise of China‘s consumer market has stimulated global technological innovation, improved manufacturing, aesthetic design, and quality and safety standards in various countries, and boosted the development of global industrial production.

“In the next ten years, China‘s contribution to global consumption growth will be in a leading position.” He Zhiyun, President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in New Zealand, said that Chinese consumers are in a frontier market where technological changes, diversified changes and new consumer behaviors emerge in an endless stream. China unswervingly promotes high-level opening up, creating opportunities for global companies to share the Chinese market and Chinese companies to go global.

The interior scene of the third China International Consumer Goods Fair was taken on April 10.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Pu Xiaoxu

Unleash vitality and contribute to growth

From the Consumer Expo, to the Service Trade Fair, the Import Expo, and the Canton Fair… China has promoted the construction of a large international market in multiple directions, continuously releasing economic vitality, and sharing development opportunities with the world. Overseas observers said that China is an advocate and actor in promoting open cooperation and achieving common development, and China‘s opening-up measures will bring more dividends to the world.

Cai Weichai, Senior Vice President of Thailand’s Kasikorn Bank, said that the new Consumer Expo once again demonstrates China‘s determination and sincerity in promoting free trade, bringing huge business opportunities to countries and injecting impetus into global economic recovery.

Li Tianrong believes that the Consumer Expo will allow the world to see the achievements of the normalization of economic activities in Asia, which will help to enhance the confidence and prospects of economic growth in Asia and the world.

This is the exterior scene of the third China International Consumer Goods Fair (photographed on April 10).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Liyun

Fernando Fazzolari, coordinator of the Infrastructure Committee of the Argentina-China Chamber of Commerce, said that the Consumer Expo and other exhibitions have brought growth opportunities to the world and are of great significance to the restoration and strengthening of the global supply chain, “let the world share the fruits of China‘s economic growth.”

Bambang Suryono, chairman of the Indonesian think tank Asian Innovation Research Center, told Xinhua News Agency that China has proved with practical actions that “China‘s door to opening up will not be closed, but will only open wider.” China‘s market opportunities provide impetus for the recovery of the global economy.

“China‘s door is getting wider and wider, the environment is getting better and better, and the service is getting better and better.” Yarsultan Zhansetov, a researcher at the Kazakhstan Institute of World Economics and Politics, said that China is promoting the world with a responsible attitude. Economic development and prosperity. China‘s economic growth is an important driving force for global growth, enabling the world to embark on a path of common development.