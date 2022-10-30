Home News Gava lowers the shutter in Tarzo. Farewell to the historic “casein” opened almost a hundred years ago
Gava lowers the shutter in Tarzo. Farewell to the historic "casein" opened almost a hundred years ago

When trade becomes history. The old “casein” definitely lowers its shutter. A melancholy farewell, after almost a century, which is mixed with the pride of having represented a point of reference for the country and an example of entrepreneurial continuity.

After almost a hundred years of activity, Tarzo’s longest-running “causain” closes. The owner Mauro Gava has decided that next Saturday will be the last day of his grocery store opening.

The shop in via Marconi was opened in 1926 by his maternal grandfather Attilio Rampazzo, who was succeeded by his son-in-law Antonio Gava, Mauro’s father, flanked by his mother Anna. “I was born practically in the casein”, says Mauro, “I started working at 14 with my parents and on for 50 years”. Tarzo was not aware of industrial development at the time.

“There was a bakery, the case in fact, and the hotel ai Pini, whose owner had made his car available as a taxi service. It was a great experience, over the years I have served entire generations. It was the time that the shopping was paid at the end of the month. There was a notebook in which everything was written down. There was barter, the peasants brought the eggs and in exchange they gave sugar or oil, or they paid when the calf was born. Now the world has changed ».

The Rampazzo-Gava “case” was a point of reference for everyone. Someone grandfather Attilio had even paid for the trip to emigrate to Argentina, money returned by letter, which arrived from overseas after several years, and with interest. Over the years the shop has become affiliated with Conad and Crai. “Now, at 64, I quit,” says Mauro Gava. “I have been retired for two years, my wife is going there now. They didn’t find anyone taking over the business. These are hard times ».

Bureaucracy was also among the difficulties encountered. “It is more and more pressing, it has distracted us from our actual work, making us feel almost like employees.” On Saturday there will be a party in the village, to thank the service rendered in almost a century.

