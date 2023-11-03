Gaza is a victim of Isaiah’s vision – OujdaCity

Ramadan lamp

« …Until the cities become a desolation without an inhabitant, and the houses without a person; and the land becomes desolate and desolate, and the Lord sends man far away, and desolation increases in the midst of the land, and if there is still a tenth left in it, then it returns and becomes desolate. »

The mission of the prophet Isaiah

There is no face to anyone:

Unlike Israel’s previous wars; Whether with the Arab countries, or with the armed groups – Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad – where its military institution seemed to be disciplined, to some extent, to the rules of engagement recognized in the literature of wars, to international conventions and covenants, and to other state institutions, especially the legislative ones; the Zionist state appears Today with a barbaric face, extremely hideous.

A face that does not save anyone’s face, including the Secretary-General of the United Nations. Who was attacked with the utmost attack, leading to demands for his resignation – because he lives outside the era – for no other reason than his insistence on neutrality, and demanding that both parties spare bloodshed and protect civilians, and singled out Hamas for demanding the release of the hostages.

As for her appeals by Their Majesties Kings and Their Excellencies Presidents – from five continents – she treats them as if they were just idle talk in a popular neighborhood.

As for the families of the Israeli and foreign hostages, they no longer know whether to rejoice at the destruction of Gaza or to be wary of it out of fear, as they conjure the faces of their children where they are, between a collapsed building and another waiting.

Although the streets of the world, Islamic and Arab capitals raged and raged, as had never happened before, despite the raging wars, especially the Russian-Ukrainian ones; The streets of Israel did nothing more than listen to the sky, which was coming with fire from Gaza, southern Lebanon, and even happy Yemen.

She did nothing more than retreat into shelters when the preacher called.

She is thus out of her mind, drunk with her arrogance; she does not see before her a human and historical opponent, the holder of a right for which she has been dying for seventy years; Rather, they are merely predatory animals that must be preyed upon, and not killed only in war. (Statement of the Minister of Defense).

Is Palestinian meat what is required?

Today, Israel’s war has descended to an unprecedented level of barbarism. Until it seemed to be destroying Gaza, and again destroying what was destroyed, and accompanying the dead to the hospital morgues, and the wounded, to resume killing and killing, and nothing but killing; (until it seemed) as if it was possessed by a hateful cannibalism, from what some peoples, inhabitants of the ancient jungles, knew.

In particular, she loved the flesh of children, as she killed and was chased to hospitals.

Almost a third of those who were killed as children belonged to childhood only, and neither to Israel nor to Palestine – despite the will of the two administrations – because they do not understand history, geography, or religion, except to repeat what they memorize from adults.

They only belong to play, and they only dream of it, as long as they can.

So why were they killed, if not from Cannibalism?

The world should be ashamed of the tears of the living children of Gaza, and of their blood when they are brutally murdered.

The dust that shrouds them before the shroud is kinder to them than all the international organizations and their legal arsenal that lied to them.

Record, history: Great powers reached Mars and the beginnings of the universe, but were unable to reach children to protect them from the wars of adults. And from her fangs thirsty for blood.

And with my prestige, he meets the lions:

The United States was not far from Israel’s previous wars, including continuous air bridges and the output of spy satellite photography that monitors the Arab enemy’s loopholes in the field. This is known.

But transferring the aircraft carrier, and parts of its fleet, to the eastern Mediterranean, and strengthening its original military presence in the region, is completely new.

Also new is the quick and completely biased presidential visit to Israel. Without saving face – once again – for the Arab and Islamic countries, which have been seeking for a while a solution that satisfies both parties, even though one of them is an oppressive tyrant whose godparents did not come to the region until 1948.

Then the Zionist state continued to be created and furnished from here and there, across the world.

This time, American support – in turn – has descended to an unprecedented “diplomatic” low.

Then countries supporting the United States arrived in the region, until all the spices of the ancient Crusades were complete, except for Saladin.

He is the great absent person, or rather he is the only one who died and was forgotten by history.

Black Hearts continued to visit Israel, not to calm it down, but to reprimand it for the circumstances and lightheartedness of its previous wars.

No one noticed that the Israel of today is different from the Israel of yesterday; And when the world became loud, screaming in the face of the killers of children and women out of desire, not coincidence; The Crusade princes tried to appear merciful, merely to save their popularity.

It is too late, Israel’s classic wars have ended, and comprehensive wars of annihilation have begun.

The flood explains everything:

If there were not darknesses upon which there were other darknesses, in a deep sea, swirling injustices upon injustices, the flood would not have risen nor would it have subsided.

Israel does not understand this day, and does not listen to those who warn it, from the politicians and rulers of the free world.

In its current barbarism, it is only moved and pained by the story of the tortoise that turned the scales, outperforming the hare.

The surge of intelligence was never digested in the Al-Aqsa flood, which “became the morning, a pressing raid,” as the Arab poet expressed it.

There is no question except about the winds of the flood, where did they blow from?

To have escaped from the oppression of seventy years, and from the imposed siege, is words from an Arabic dictionary that are not found at all in the reservoirs of Israel.

The statement: Even if I had stolen the maps from you while you were asleep, you would not have woken up like this with all this cruelty.

Oh Israel, enough is enough, you are just a small island in a sea of ​​Arabs and Muslims, and you will not be able to transfer the stolen maps. The balance of power is changing; ask the average:

How many civilizations prevailed and then disappeared?

If you were a country with historical and legal legitimacy, with well-established institutions, and a harmonious, secure, and self-confident people, you would not have acted in a vengeful, blood-thirsty spirit. In the face of legitimate resistance.

You are unjust from beginning to end. How quickly countries based on supremacy and racism collapse.

You are outside the era, and inside the illusion of racial purity and so-called heavenly gifts.

And within the biblical vision of Isaiah; Which Netanyahu repeatedly exclaims.