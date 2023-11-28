Home » Gaza: More hostages released, ceasefire extended
Gaza: More hostages released, ceasefire extended

Gaza: More hostages released, ceasefire extended

The ceasefire between Israel and the Islamist Hamas is being extended. An agreement has been reached for two more days, said Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari. The four-day ceasefire, which has been ongoing since Friday, was actually supposed to end on Tuesday morning. As part of the ceasefire, Hamas handed over another group of hostages (two mothers and nine children) to the Red Cross on Monday evening, according to the Israeli army.

