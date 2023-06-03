GDA Luma is the new partner of Credivalores

THE non-banking financial COMPANY with service in consumer loans in the country, Credivalores-Crediservicios SA, announces that the private equity fund GDA Luma, led and managed by Gabriel de Alba, is the new investor that recently made an important investment in the company for more than US$ 58 million.

The new capital will strengthen the company’s financial position, allow it to continue executing its business plan and strengthen its position as one of the main credit originators in the country, in the base segments of the Colombian population.

GDA Luma is an American investment fund, specializing in supporting companies and working collaboratively with stakeholders to carry out disciplined recapitalizations and operational transformations. The GDA Luma team has investment experience of over US$6 billion.

The capital injection is expected to strengthen Credivalores’ balance sheet, its operating results and reduce its dollar-denominated liabilities. GDA Luma will contribute all its experience to Credivalores and will consolidate not only its capital structure, but also its ability to continue originating loans under a disciplined strategy, strengthening its corporate governance structure, and with an orientation aligned to investors with an ESG (Environmental) approach. , Social and Corporate Governance).

Credivalores meets the needs of the local and international fixed-income investment community and is positioned among the leading Non-Bank Financial Institutions (IFNB) in the region, which have adjusted to changes in the financing model despite difficult access to markets international capital and a more demanding and challenging environment for the industry. During 2022, the company complied with the payments of its financial obligations for more than US$ 250 million.

With 20 years of experience in the market, Credivalores has disbursed 2.6 million loans, exceeding $12,000 million, and a portfolio balance of $1,800 million.