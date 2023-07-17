General Blaise Kilimbalimba, the new boss of the Kinshasa police

General Blaise Kilimbalimba, officially took office this Monday, July 17, 2023 as the new Congolese national police, city of Kinshasa.

The notification ceremony took place at the Vice Prime Minister of the Interior in the commune of Gombe.

He received his notification from the hands of the VPM inside Peter Kazadi.

»The challenges have been identified. We will turn into these criminals. We will work within the law. It will be hot. It is the behavior that will be punished “, he said.

He replaces General Sylvano Kasongo in this position.

With the rise in insecurity in the Congolese capital in recent times, the challenges ahead are many.

Jules Ninda

