General Secretary Xi Jinping Inspects Ancient Shu Road in Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province

On the afternoon of the 25th, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited the Cuiyunlang Ancient Shu Road in Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province to understand the local efforts in promoting historical and cultural heritage as well as ecological civilization construction.

The Shu Road, known for being “difficult to reach the blue sky,” and the Jianmen Xiongguan, known for being guarded by a single man, have fascinated the world for thousands of years. Poets such as Li Bai have sung praise of these ancient landmarks throughout history.

This is a schematic diagram of the ancient Shu Road and the Jinniu Road displayed at the Cuiyun Gallery.

Jianmen Shu Road, formerly known as Jinniu Road, has been the stage for many myths, legends, and historical events throughout its existence. These stories, such as Wuding Kaishan and Jiang Weishouxian, have continued to be widely shared.

The Cuiyun Corridor, which emerged alongside the Jianmen Shu Road, carries the “green” imprint of a thousand-year history with a quiet and profound temperament.

A few days ago, a cleaner was seen collecting dead branches and fallen leaves in the Cuiyunlang Scenic Spot, located in Jiange County, Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province.

In the Cuiyun corridor, ancient cypresses stand tall amidst the chirping of cicadas.

The Cuiyunlang Jiange section of the Shu Road spreads like a herringbone, extending from Jianzhou ancient city in the center to Zhaohua in the north, Langzhong in the south, and Zitong in the west, covering a total distance of 151 kilometers.

The Cuiyun Corridor is home to 7,803 ancient trees, with 7,778 of them being ancient cypresses. These cypresses have an average age of 1,050 years and are regarded as “Road Wonders” and “Forest Living Fossils.”

Planting cypresses along the Shu Road was a tradition that dates back to the Qin Dynasty.

“Tang Huiyao” records an imperial decree in the eighth year of Zong Dali of the Tang Dynasty (773 AD), stating that no cultivation or tree felling is allowed on all roads. Relevant officials are responsible for the tree planting activity.

According to the “Song Huiyao Collection Draft,” another imperial decree was issued in the sixth year of Huizong’s reign in the Song Dynasty (1116 AD). The decree imposed severe punishment for logging and cutting trees.

The Ming Dynasty also introduced decrees to protect trees, while the Qing Dynasty attached wooden signs and numbers to every ancient cypress.

Thanks to the protection efforts of previous dynasties, the ancient cypresses in Cuiyunlang continue to thrive, radiating vibrant greenery.

Since the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, Jiange County has followed the tradition of relay protection, inheriting the historical practice of “handover of officials leaving office.” The preservation and growth of ancient cypresses have become important considerations during county and township leadership transitions and natural resources auditing.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Jiange County has witnessed two handovers of county magistrates and over 20 handovers of township chiefs, all emphasizing the importance of planting and protecting cypresses.

The serene and green Cuiyun Corridor, spanning thousands of years, symbolizes the perseverance of Chinese civilization and its rich history.

