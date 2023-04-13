Home News Generative AI: Chinese gamers revolt against its use because it makes games soulless
News

Generative AI: Chinese gamers revolt against its use because it makes games soulless

by admin
Generative AI: Chinese gamers revolt against its use because it makes games soulless

To many Chinese players do not like the effect of using artificial intelligences generative on their favorite titles and are already starting to turn aroundopenly criticizing the results obtained from the development studies.

As we have reported, in China the adoption of AI-based tools in the video game industry is already massive, to the point of having led to the loss of 70% of job vacancies for professional designers active in the sector.

The problem is that they often do considered work without soul by the players, as well as very mediocre. There was no shortage of controversy. For example, Tencent, the largest video game publisher in the world, has attempted to implement the use of multi-level generative AI, but not always with success and generating quite a few discussions.

In February, the developer of Alchemy Stars was forced to apologize after it was discovered that the game’s posters were made partially by artificial intelligence. Hence, the next posters will be drawn in public sessions, to demonstrate that AI is no longer involved.

In another case, an otome game voice actor Tears of Themis he was replaced by an AI after he was arrested, but players didn’t like the fake version of his voice, which is less incisive and less important in tone than the original.

The most striking case, however, is that of Naraka: Bladepoint by NetEase. Last month, during an event, players were able to generate skins for the game with AI. However, many criticized this choice, stating that the artificial drawings were often badly done, with wrong proportions, poorly rendered faces, missing limbs and conveyed a general feeling of being faced with something that had no soul.

See also  Train tickets for New Year's Day in 2022 will be available for sale yesterday, relatively sufficient tickets are available for popular routes

Artist Xu Yingying said work that was previously done by ten people can now be done by two with the use of artificial intelligence, which generates images in seconds. This is why companies like AI so much: it helps to cut costs significantly. Amber Yu, another artist, explained that now many customers no longer commission entire drawings, but only retouches to the drawings made by artificial intelligences, with wages reduced to a tenth of the previous ones.

You may also like

Real Madrid imposes its authority on Chelsea –...

For alleged sexual harassment of minors, the Attorney...

Softbank intends to reduce its stake from Investing.com

“We are committed to the development and well-being...

Search Unit carried out a massive day of...

The Ministry of Water Resources and the Supreme...

Pitti Uomo 104, Eli Russell Linnetz is guest...

Political party calls for the arrest of the...

Viva and Ultra Air could be saved

A future in MotoGP™? Razgatlioglu convinces in Jerez

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy