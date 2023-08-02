Generative artificial intelligence for office and team collaboration

At least since the release of ChatGPT, the possibilities and potential of artificial intelligence have become aware and accessible to a broad mass of people – and generative AI has transformed from a rather abstract concept into a productively usable tool with many different use cases almost overnight.

But basically the delivery of ChatGPT was only the preliminary highlight, which could generate a lot of attention with a big bang. AI functions had long since arrived in everyday digital life and have recently been iteratively incorporated into our communication situations everywhere.

On a small scale, artificial intelligence and machine learning help us when typing messages in smartphone apps, they support us in answering emails, they suggest corrections in texts and more. Teams using the tools from Google Workspace use, have also known such little helpers for a long time.

But it won’t stay with little helpers in the background, because Google has now announced the next big step in this area: An AI solution that is specially tailored to the area of ​​corporate collaboration and teamwork! The project is called Duet AI and is part of GenAI, which is integrated into Google Workspace in the form of an add-on.

What can we expect from Duet AI for Google Workspace? The solution promises nothing less than unleashing the potential of regenerative artificial intelligence in the work environment. Duet AI aims to help teams write content, create visualizations, organize work, personalize meetings, and analyze data more efficiently. And this is what it will look like in detail.

The Duet AI Revolution: Working with Text

Behind the scenes, Duet AI is already helping teams write content in Gmail and Google Docs on the web. These possibilities are now also finding their way into the mobile version of Gmail and give users a helping hand both in optimizing existing work and in creating new content. For example, it is possible to create complete e-mail replies based on just a few words. Also, a contextual assistant will be able to automatically insert information such as names and other relevant data into email replies.

Generate unique images for slides from text

Visualizations are valuable and helpful in countless contexts. People grasp and understand visualized content better and can remember information more easily. Images grab and hold attention. Duet AI in Google Slides can generate complete images for presentations from just a few sentences, bullet points and even words, making a time-consuming manual process obsolete. In this way, unique visualizations can be created on the basis of simple entries and significantly enhance presentations.

Analysis of data in sheets

With automatic data classification and the creation of specific plans, Duet AI helps teams analyze and make meaningful use of data in Google Sheets. Classification tools eliminate manual work because they understand the context of data in cells and are able to label them. In this way, clear and visually appealing analyzes can quickly be created from data collections that are difficult to understand. A function called Help me organize in Sheets automatically creates specific plans for tasks and activities that a team wants to track or manage – a description of the goals to be achieved is enough and Duet AI generates a plan proposal that helps the team to self-organize.

Specific backgrounds for Meet

Duet AI will also change Google Meet: Thanks to AI, calls can be easily tailored to individual conversation situations. With just a few clicks, users can generate unique backgrounds for video calls and provide targeted visual support for the context and reason for a conversation.

Build Blocks in Docs

Many users have come to appreciate the Smart Canvas feature because a simple @-mention can save them tons of work in a document. These assisted writing capabilities are making their way into Google Docs. Duet AI not only helps the team create the content, but also inserts snippets of information like locations and statuses, as well as variables for details that need to be customized, like the company name.

Pre-order Duet AI now!

Duet AI is scheduled to roll out for Google Workspace next September. Are you interested in the possibilities of generative AI for collaboration in your teams? You can pre-order Duet IA for Google Workspace now: Contact our Google Cloud team directly and learn more about the product and its launch!

