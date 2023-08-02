Chinese Women’s Football Team Suffers Devastating Loss in 2023 Women’s World Cup Group Stage

Xinhua News Agency, Adelaide, Australia – The 2023 Women’s World Cup witnessed a series of thrilling matches on August 1. The Chinese team faced a devastating loss against England, while the Netherlands made an impressive comeback.

In the final round of Group D, the Chinese team suffered their largest defeat in World Cup history, losing 1-6 to England. James from the English team proved to be a key player, scoring twice and providing three assists. Wang Shuang, a key player for the Chinese team, made her first appearance in the starting lineup. She managed to score a penalty kick in the 57th minute, but it was not enough to turn the game around.

Wang Shuang expressed her disappointment in an emotional post-match interview, stating, “We are not a particularly good role model. I still hope that in the future, children can play more exciting football, and domestic coaches can truly nurture talented players, so they won’t face such challenges when representing the national team.”

Meanwhile, in Group E, the Dutch team captivated audiences with a remarkable victory against Vietnam, winning 7-0. This victory allowed them to surpass the defending champion US team and secure a spot in the top 16 as the group leader.

Dutch coach Jonke expressed his team’s confidence, saying, “We were very sure that we could beat all our opponents in the World Cup. A year ago, we had a significant gap with many European teams, but we managed to bridge that gap.”

In another Group D match, Denmark defeated Haiti 2-0, securing the second position in the group and advancing to the knockout stages.

In Group E, the US team faced Portugal and had to settle for a 0-0 draw. This unexpected result cost them the top spot in the group, which was claimed by the Netherlands. The US team almost faced defeat in stoppage time when Portuguese striker Capeta’s shot hit the post in the 91st minute.

After the game, Portuguese striker Jessica Silva spoke about the team’s optimism, stating, “This game will help us grow. People say we need a miracle to move forward. But today we proved that it is possible. Now, it’s time to move forward.”

As the Women’s World Cup continues, teams are rallying their spirits to face the upcoming challenges. The matches on August 1 highlighted the unpredictability of the tournament and the determination of each team to leave their mark on the world stage.

[责编：杨煜]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

